Grilled chicken in San Mateo

San Mateo restaurants
San Mateo restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo

1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo

Takeout
GRILLED DOUBLE BREAST OF CHICKEN$19.95
With lemon-oregano vinaigrette and choice of two sides.
FAMILY GRILLED BREAST OF CHICKEN$60.00
Feeds 4 to 6 guests.
Grilled double breast of chicken with choice of starch, seasonal vegetables, garlic bread, and choice of salad.
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.95
caramelized onions, grilled tomato, arugula, pesto mayo, grilled ciabatta
Dahlia Mexican Grill

164 S. B street, san mateo

TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Tacos$15.00
