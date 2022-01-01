Grilled chicken in San Mateo
Jack's Restaurant & Bar - San Mateo
1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo
|GRILLED DOUBLE BREAST OF CHICKEN
|$19.95
With lemon-oregano vinaigrette and choice of two sides.
|FAMILY GRILLED BREAST OF CHICKEN
|$60.00
Feeds 4 to 6 guests.
Grilled double breast of chicken with choice of starch, seasonal vegetables, garlic bread, and choice of salad.
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.95
caramelized onions, grilled tomato, arugula, pesto mayo, grilled ciabatta