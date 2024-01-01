Grilled chicken sandwiches in San Mateo
San Mateo restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
More about Jack's Restaurant and Bar - San Mateo
Jack's Restaurant and Bar - San Mateo
1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.95
caramelized onions, grilled tomato, arugula, pesto mayo, grilled ciabatta
More about Foreigner - 60 East 3rd Avenue
Foreigner - 60 East 3rd Avenue
60 East 3rd Avenue, San Mateo
|Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich
|$16.95
Juicy Marinated Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Pesto Aioli, Pepperjack Cheese, and a Hint of Sriracha Mayo, All Grilled to Perfection on Herb-Infused Panini Bread. Served with a Side Salad