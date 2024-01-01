Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in San Mateo

San Mateo restaurants
San Mateo restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Jack's Restaurant and Bar - San Mateo

1750 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.95
caramelized onions, grilled tomato, arugula, pesto mayo, grilled ciabatta
More about Jack's Restaurant and Bar - San Mateo
Item pic

 

Foreigner - 60 East 3rd Avenue

60 East 3rd Avenue, San Mateo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich$16.95
Juicy Marinated Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Pesto Aioli, Pepperjack Cheese, and a Hint of Sriracha Mayo, All Grilled to Perfection on Herb-Infused Panini Bread. Served with a Side Salad
More about Foreigner - 60 East 3rd Avenue

