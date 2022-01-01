San Rafael American restaurants you'll love

Revel & Roost Brick Oven Kitchen image

 

Revel & Roost Brick Oven Kitchen

901 B St, San Rafael

Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, cajun crusted, smoked pepper Aioli, house coleslaw, Brioche bun, s/w Shoestring Fries
Combo 5pc Fried Chicken Meal$25.00
Fried chicken (Half bird) , Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, feeds 1-2 ppl.
Brick Chicken$25.00
Citrus & garlic marinated boneless 1/2 chicken with bacon Brussels sprouts potato hash
The Flatiron image

 

The Flatiron

724 B St, San Rafael

Tater Tot Activation$8.00
1 Dozen Naked Wings$19.00
Nacho Supremacy$12.00
The Kitchen Table image

 

The Kitchen Table

1574 4th st., San Rafael

Avg 4.5 (568 reviews)
Sautéed BEANS$8.00
lemon, mint
Margherita Pizza$15.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
Pappardelle$20.00
sausage, beet greens, garlic, butter
