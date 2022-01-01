San Rafael bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in San Rafael
More about Revel & Roost Brick Oven Kitchen
Revel & Roost Brick Oven Kitchen
901 B St, San Rafael
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, cajun crusted, smoked pepper Aioli, house coleslaw, Brioche bun, s/w Shoestring Fries
|Combo 5pc Fried Chicken Meal
|$25.00
Fried chicken (Half bird) , Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, feeds 1-2 ppl.
|Brick Chicken
|$25.00
Citrus & garlic marinated boneless 1/2 chicken with bacon Brussels sprouts potato hash
More about The Flatiron
The Flatiron
724 B St, San Rafael
|Popular items
|Tater Tot Activation
|$8.00
|1 Dozen Naked Wings
|$19.00
|Nacho Supremacy
|$12.00
More about The Kitchen Table
The Kitchen Table
1574 4th st., San Rafael
|Popular items
|Sautéed BEANS
|$8.00
lemon, mint
|Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
|Pappardelle
|$20.00
sausage, beet greens, garlic, butter