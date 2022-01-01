Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate chip cookies in
Sandusky
/
Sandusky
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Sandusky restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Fire Rock Pizza
913 Crossings Road, Sandusky
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$6.99
More about Fire Rock Pizza
SOUPS
Sandusky Bay Pancake House
4710 Milan Rd, Sandusky
Avg 4.6
(1129 reviews)
Manuela’s Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.84
More about Sandusky Bay Pancake House
