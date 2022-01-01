Curry in Santa Cruz

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • NOODLES

Pacific Thai Santa Cruz Inc

1319 PACIFIC AVE, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.4 (3890 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Duck Curry$24.50
Tender roasted duck morsels, pineapple, bell pepper, tomatoes and sweet basil simmered in a spicy coconut red curry. [GF, Shellfish]
Green Curry$14.50
Green Thai chili, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans, sweet basil and zucchini; include Jasmine white rice & choice of protein.[GF, Shellfish]
Red Curry$14.50
Red Thai chili, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, carrots, green beans, kaffir lime leaves, sweet basil and zucchini; includes Jasmine white rice. [GF, Shellfish]
The Buttery image

SANDWICHES

The Buttery

702 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (2127 reviews)
Takeout
Curried Chicken Sandwich (To-Go)$10.95
Curried chicken salad (roasted chicken, chives, dried apricots, cranberries, apples, celery, mayo, curry powder), onions, Red Leaf Lettuce on ciabatta
