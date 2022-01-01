Curry in Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz restaurants that serve curry
Pacific Thai Santa Cruz Inc
1319 PACIFIC AVE, Santa Cruz
|Pineapple Duck Curry
|$24.50
Tender roasted duck morsels, pineapple, bell pepper, tomatoes and sweet basil simmered in a spicy coconut red curry. [GF, Shellfish]
|Green Curry
|$14.50
Green Thai chili, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans, sweet basil and zucchini; include Jasmine white rice & choice of protein.[GF, Shellfish]
|Red Curry
|$14.50
Red Thai chili, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, carrots, green beans, kaffir lime leaves, sweet basil and zucchini; includes Jasmine white rice. [GF, Shellfish]