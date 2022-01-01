Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai salad in Santa Monica

Go
Santa Monica restaurants
Toast

Santa Monica restaurants that serve thai salad

Snug Harbor image

FRENCH FRIES

Snug Harbor - Santa Monica

2323 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Avg 3.5 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Salad$11.50
Romaine & cabbage mix with carrots, green onions, cilantro, basil, wontons & peanut dressing.
More about Snug Harbor - Santa Monica
The Curious Palate image

 

The Curious Palate

395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Chicken Satay Salad$19.00
Avocado, red bell peppers, pickled carrots, Japanese pickles, scallions and mixed greens with miso dressing and spicy peanut sauce for the skewers.
Choice of Thai-marinated chicken thighs or steak skewers.
More about The Curious Palate

Browse other tasty dishes in Santa Monica

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Cheese Pizza

Rice Cake

Cheesecake

Shrimp Burritos

Tostadas

Tostada Salad

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Santa Monica to explore

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (932 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (784 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (897 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (374 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston