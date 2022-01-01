Pad thai in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve pad thai
SEAFOOD
SEA Thai Bistro
2350 Midway Dr, Santa Rosa
|Pad Thai
|$18.00
prawn, chicken, and tofu, stir fried rice noodle with egg, carrot, onion, peanuts and bean sprouts
SALADS • NOODLES
SEA Noodle Bar
286 Coddingtown Center, Santa Rosa
|Pad Thai Noodle
|$17.00
chicken, wild prawns, tofu, egg, onions, bean sprout, roasted peanuts
|Pad Thai with Crispy Pork Belly
|$20.00
Pad Thai with crispy pork belly, tofu, chives, bean sprouts, and peanuts served with sunny side up egg