Shrimp rolls in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa restaurants
Santa Rosa restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Corner Park Cafe - 4275 Montgomery Drive

4275 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy shrimp rolls (5)$8.95
Fried shrimprolls
Shrimp Spring rolls (3)$10.95
Shrimp, lettuce, noodle, pickled vegetables
More about Corner Park Cafe - 4275 Montgomery Drive
Paradise Sushi & Hibachi - Santa Rosa - 4100 Montgomery Drive C

4100 Montgomery Drive C, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crystal Shrimp Hand Roll$7.95
Bay shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce & spicy mayo
More about Paradise Sushi & Hibachi - Santa Rosa - 4100 Montgomery Drive C
Raku Ramen & Rolls - 2424 Midway Dr.

2424 Midway Dr., Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Roll$11.00
Shrimp and avocado (GF)
Shrimp Tempura Roll$14.00
Crispy Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, flying fish roe, creamy spicy and eel sauce
More about Raku Ramen & Rolls - 2424 Midway Dr.
Paradise Sushi - Railroad Square - Santa Rosa - 119 4th Street

119 4th Street, Santa Rosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crystal Shrimp Hand Roll$7.95
Bay shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce & spicy mayo
More about Paradise Sushi - Railroad Square - Santa Rosa - 119 4th Street

