Shrimp rolls in Santa Rosa

Corner Park Cafe - 4275 Montgomery Drive
4275 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa
|Crispy shrimp rolls (5)
|$8.95
Fried shrimprolls
|Shrimp Spring rolls (3)
|$10.95
Shrimp, lettuce, noodle, pickled vegetables
Paradise Sushi & Hibachi - Santa Rosa - 4100 Montgomery Drive C
4100 Montgomery Drive C, Santa Rosa
|Crystal Shrimp Hand Roll
|$7.95
Bay shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce & spicy mayo
Raku Ramen & Rolls - 2424 Midway Dr.
2424 Midway Dr., Santa Rosa
|Shrimp Roll
|$11.00
Shrimp and avocado (GF)
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$14.00
Crispy Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, flying fish roe, creamy spicy and eel sauce