Burritos in Saugus
Saugus restaurants that serve burritos
Kane's Donuts
120 Lincoln Avenue, Saugus
|24-7 Burrito
|$6.50
Available all day, our breakfast-style burrito features a toasted flour tortilla filled with eggs, onions, red and green peppers, cheddar-Jack cheese, sausage, and hot sauce on the side for zing. (Sorry: No substitutions.)
Kane's Donuts
1575 Broadway, Saugus
|24-7 Burrito
|$6.50
Available all day, our classic breakfast-style burrito features a toasted flour tortilla filled with eggs, onions, red and green peppers, cheddar-Jack cheese, and sausage. Hot sauce comes on the side for zing. (Sorry: No substitutions.)