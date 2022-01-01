Savannah breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Savannah

The 5 Spot Midtown image

 

The 5 Spot Midtown

4430 Habersham St, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hot HONEY Chicken Sammy$14.00
Fried chicken, pimento cheese, broccoli slaw, pickles, and honey-sriracha on a brioche bun
Chicken Bacon Gouda Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, gouda, fresh avocado, buttermilk ranch, lettuce, tomato
Fish & Chips$16.00
Beer-battered cod, tartar sauce, grilled lemon - served with french fries
More about The 5 Spot Midtown
B. Matthew's Eatery image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • CHICKEN

B. Matthew's Eatery

325 E Bay St, Savannah

Avg 4.5 (4884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.00
flash-fried, tossed with bacon, parmesan,
gremolata
Classic French Toast$12.00
challah bread in a rich custard, topped
with blackberry compote, whipped cream, dusted with powdered sugar - choice of bacon, sausage, or homemade turkey
apple sausage
Caesar Salad
romaine, shredded parmesan,
house-made croutons, caesar dressing
More about B. Matthew's Eatery
B & D Burgers Broughton image

 

B & D Burgers Broughton

13 East Broughton Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BROUGHTON$14.50
our signature burger topped with American cheese
Homemade Pickle Chips$8.00
Battered kosher dill pickle chips.
Bacon Cheddar Cheese$13.00
Beef patty, cheddar, bacon, bacon aioli, lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of side.
More about B & D Burgers Broughton
Lili's Restaurant and Bar image

SEAFOOD

Lili's Restaurant and Bar

326 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brisket Ravioli$24.00
Lili's Salad$6.00
Burger$10.00
More about Lili's Restaurant and Bar
Collins Quarter at Forsyth image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Collins Quarter at Forsyth

621 Drayton St, Savannah

Avg 4.5 (177 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CQ Avocado Toast$10.00
fresh smashed avocado on toast with radish, sourdough, tomato, feta, sesame seeds
Forsyth Falafel$15.00
Spiced chickpea fritter, za’atar, Greek yogurt, cucumber
CQ Avocado Toast$11.00
Fresh smashed avocado on toast with citrus marinated feta, heirloom tomato & sesame seeds
More about Collins Quarter at Forsyth
Rocky's NY Deli & Italian Catering image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Rocky's NY Deli & Italian Catering

7360 Skidaway Rd. Unit H-3, Savannah

Avg 4.8 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ham Egg and Cheese on a Roll$3.75
8 oz. Rotini Salad$2.00
Turkey$5.50
More about Rocky's NY Deli & Italian Catering
B & D Burgers Congress image

 

B & D Burgers Congress

209 West Congress Street, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MOON RIVER$15.00
Sautéed mushrooms and Provolone cheese
Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Seasoned breaded mozzarella. Served with a side of hot marinara.
Bacon Cheddar Cheese$13.00
Beef patty, cheddar, bacon, bacon aioli, lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of side.
More about B & D Burgers Congress
Eggs Up Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Eggs Up Grill

5710 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah

Avg 4.4 (74 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side French Toast$2.79
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
More about Eggs Up Grill
Sunrise Chatham Parkway image

 

Sunrise Chatham Parkway

1 Southern Oaks Court Suite 300, Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat & 3$10.75
Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich$5.75
More about Sunrise Chatham Parkway
The Collins Quarter image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Collins Quarter

151 Bull St, Savannah

Avg 4.6 (5065 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Collins Quarter
Chocolate Bar image

 

Chocolate Bar

1 Godley Station Blvd, Pooler

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Chocolate Bar
The Ordinary Pub image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Ordinary Pub

118 E. Broughton St., Savannah

Avg 4.6 (1463 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
E.M.K.$12.00
Savannah
6 pc.$8.00
More about The Ordinary Pub
Common Restaurant image

 

Common Restaurant

118 E. Broughton St., Savannah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Dinner for 4 5/3$50.00
Available for Pickup 5/3 between 10am & 2pm. Two racks of baby back ribs ready to reheat. Ready to bake southern mac & cheese and creamed corn casserole. Baker's Pride rolls. Classic garden salad with honey balsamic dressing. Chocolate brownies. Choice of bottle wine or a six pack.
Mushroom Pepper Pizza$14.00
House tomato sauce, onions, mushrooms, red peppers, Gouda, Mozzarella, Parmesan cheese & garlic oil
Pesto & Basil Pizza$13.00
House pesto, Gouda, Mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, fresh basil & garlic oil
More about Common Restaurant

