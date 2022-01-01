Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French fries in
Scarsdale
/
Scarsdale
/
French Fries
Scarsdale restaurants that serve french fries
Jackie B's
28 Garth Rd, Scarsdale
No reviews yet
Kids French Fries
$2.50
French Fries
$6.00
More about Jackie B's
Meritage Restaurant - 1505 Weaver St
1505 Weaver St, Scarsdale
No reviews yet
French Fries
$12.00
garlic, parsley, sea salt
More about Meritage Restaurant - 1505 Weaver St
