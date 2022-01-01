Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili burgers in Scottsdale

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve chili burgers

Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale - Scottsdale Cornish Pasty Co

3800 N Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.5 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hatch Chili Burger$15.00
Hamburger, french fries, grilled onions, hatch chili, and cheddar. Served with ranch.
More about Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale - Scottsdale Cornish Pasty Co
Item pic

 

Citizen Public House

7111 East 5th Avenue, Ste E, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Chili Burger$20.00
Angus Chuck & Brisket Blend, Green Chili Sauce, Corn Salsa, Queso Oaxaca, Noble Bun, Choice of Fries or Salad
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, seafood and eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
** Note: due to travel time we cannot guarantee meat temperatures
More about Citizen Public House
Item pic

 

Luci's at the Grove

7400 N Via Paseo Del Sur Unit 102, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GREEN CHILI BURGER*$16.00
Half-pound grass-fed ground chuck, roasted Poblano peppers, lettuce, chipotle aioli and Pepperjack cheese on a challah bun
GREEN CHILI BURGER$16.00
More about Luci's at the Grove

Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale

Tonkatsu

Mediterranean Salad

Veggie Sandwiches

Tuna Salad

Veggie Burgers

Chili

Crab Salad

Salmon Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Scottsdale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (71 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (575 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (925 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (985 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (573 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston