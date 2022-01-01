Chili burgers in Scottsdale
Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale - Scottsdale Cornish Pasty Co
3800 N Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale
|Hatch Chili Burger
|$15.00
Hamburger, french fries, grilled onions, hatch chili, and cheddar. Served with ranch.
Citizen Public House
7111 East 5th Avenue, Ste E, Scottsdale
|Green Chili Burger
|$20.00
Angus Chuck & Brisket Blend, Green Chili Sauce, Corn Salsa, Queso Oaxaca, Noble Bun, Choice of Fries or Salad
