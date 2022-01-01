Lasagna in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve lasagna
Vito's - DC Ranch
18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale
|Lasagna
|$16.99
Our House Specialty! Layers of meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses.
|Kid Lasagna
|$6.00
|Seafood Lasagna
|$21.79
A blend of scallops, shrimp, and crab meat layered with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses and our sunrise sauce which is a blend of marinara and alfredo sauce.
Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale
8300 N Hayden Rd F101, Scottsdale
|Meat Lasagna+
|$19.00
PASTA
Maui Pasta
7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115, Scottsdale
|(T) Family Meal Lasagna for Six
|$54.00
Our lasagna is layered with fresh house-made pasta sheets and sauces, mozarella, Pecorino Romano, house-ade ricotta chesse and Bechamel sauce, plus more! Shoose from cheese, vegetable, Bolognese, or madacamia nut pesto lasagna.
|(T) Lasagna, Salad & Garlic Bread
|$15.00
Your choice of cheese, Bolognese, pesto or veggie lasagna, served with an entree salad and two pieces of garlic bread.