Lasagna in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants
Scottsdale restaurants that serve lasagna

Vito's - DC Ranch

18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna$16.99
Our House Specialty! Layers of meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses.
Kid Lasagna$6.00
Our House Specialty! Layers of meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses.
Seafood Lasagna$21.79
A blend of scallops, shrimp, and crab meat layered with mozzarella and ricotta cheeses and our sunrise sauce which is a blend of marinara and alfredo sauce.
Crust Simply Italian - Scottsdale

8300 N Hayden Rd F101, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Meat Lasagna+$19.00
PASTA

Maui Pasta

7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(T) Family Meal Lasagna for Six$54.00
Our lasagna is layered with fresh house-made pasta sheets and sauces, mozarella, Pecorino Romano, house-ade ricotta chesse and Bechamel sauce, plus more! Shoose from cheese, vegetable, Bolognese, or madacamia nut pesto lasagna.
(T) Lasagna, Salad & Garlic Bread$15.00
Your choice of cheese, Bolognese, pesto or veggie lasagna, served with an entree salad and two pieces of garlic bread.
il Capo Pizzeria

7366 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lasagna$17.00
Beef & pork bolognese layered with mozzarella, ricotta & parmesan
