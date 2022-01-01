Garden salad in Scottsdale
Scottsdale restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Vito's - DC Ranch
Vito's - DC Ranch
18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale
|Gluten Free Garden Salad Large
|$8.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, and onion. Dressing served on side.
|Gluten Free Garden Salad Small
|$4.49
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, and onion. Dressing served on side.
|Vegan Garden Salad Large
|$8.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, onion, and croutons. Dressing served on side.
More about Arizona Bread Company
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Arizona Bread Company
7000 E. Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale
|Garden Salad W/ 1 Scoop - Lunch Size
|$7.50
|Garden Salad W/2 Scoops - Lunch Size
|$9.25
More about Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale
3800 N Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale
|Garden Salad (GF, Vegetarian)
Mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes.
More about Maui Pasta
PASTA
Maui Pasta
7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115, Scottsdale
|(T) Garden Salad
|$11.00
VEGAN. Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, mushrooms, apples, macadamia nuts, and croutons, with lemon balsamic vinaigrette.