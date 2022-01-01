Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Scottsdale

Go
Scottsdale restaurants
Toast

Scottsdale restaurants that serve garden salad

Banner pic

 

Vito's - DC Ranch

18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gluten Free Garden Salad Large$8.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, and onion. Dressing served on side.
Gluten Free Garden Salad Small$4.49
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, and onion. Dressing served on side.
Vegan Garden Salad Large$8.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, onion, and croutons. Dressing served on side.
More about Vito's - DC Ranch
Arizona Bread Company image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Arizona Bread Company

7000 E. Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (1045 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad W/ 1 Scoop - Lunch Size$7.50
Garden Salad W/2 Scoops - Lunch Size$9.25
More about Arizona Bread Company
Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale

3800 N Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.5 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad (GF, Vegetarian)
Mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes.
More about Cornish Pasty Co.- Scottsdale
Item pic

PASTA

Maui Pasta

7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(T) Garden Salad$11.00
VEGAN. Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, mushrooms, apples, macadamia nuts, and croutons, with lemon balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Maui Pasta
Tandoori Times & Spices image

 

Tandoori Times & Spices

14891 N NORTHSIGHT BLVD #119, SCOTTSDALE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GARDEN SALAD$10.00
More about Tandoori Times & Spices

Browse other tasty dishes in Scottsdale

Lox

Dumplings

Mushroom Burgers

Waffles

Carbonara

Tortilla Soup

Salmon Rolls

Rice Bowls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Scottsdale to explore

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Scottsdale to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Mesa

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston