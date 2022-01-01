Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Scranton

Go
Scranton restaurants
Toast

Scranton restaurants that serve cake

Downtown Deli and Eatery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Deli and Eatery

300 Spruce St, Scranton

Avg 4.5 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Cake$4.00
More about Downtown Deli and Eatery
Consumer pic

 

Chifa Peru Inc - 301 N Main Ave

301 N Main Ave, Scranton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tre Leche(milk Cake)$6.75
More about Chifa Peru Inc - 301 N Main Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Scranton

Chicken Pizza

Calamari

Sweet Potato Fries

Cheese Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Omelettes

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Pies

Map

More near Scranton to explore

Wilkes Barre

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Stroudsburg

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Tannersville

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Lehighton

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Mountain Top

No reviews yet

Jim Thorpe

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Jermyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (281 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (465 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston