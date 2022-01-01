Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Scranton

Go
Scranton restaurants
Toast

Scranton restaurants that serve waffles

Penalty Box image

 

Penalty Box

3277 Pittston Ave., Scranton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle Fries$3.49
More about Penalty Box
Jack’s Draft House image

BBQ

Jack's Draft House

802 Prescott Ave, Scranton

Avg 4.8 (232 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle Fries$4.00
More about Jack's Draft House

Browse other tasty dishes in Scranton

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Mac And Cheese

Avocado Toast

Chicken Sandwiches

White Pizza

Reuben

Pierogies

Pancakes

Map

More near Scranton to explore

Wilkes Barre

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Stroudsburg

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Tannersville

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Lehighton

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Mountain Top

No reviews yet

Jim Thorpe

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Jermyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Binghamton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (281 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (465 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston