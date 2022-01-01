Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Scranton

Scranton restaurants
Scranton restaurants that serve pies

Downtown Deli and Eatery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Downtown Deli and Eatery

300 Spruce St, Scranton

Avg 4.5 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie Smoothie$7.00
More about Downtown Deli and Eatery
eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton

344 Adams Ave, Scranton

Avg 4.6 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Coconut Cream Pie$5.25
Whoopie Pie (Vegan Treats Bakery)$4.75
More about eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton

