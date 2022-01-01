Pies in Scranton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Scranton restaurants that serve pies
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Downtown Deli and Eatery
300 Spruce St, Scranton
Avg 4.5
(726 reviews)
Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
$7.00
More about Downtown Deli and Eatery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton
344 Adams Ave, Scranton
Avg 4.6
(506 reviews)
Coconut Cream Pie
$5.25
Whoopie Pie (Vegan Treats Bakery)
$4.75
More about eden-a vegan cafe - Scranton
