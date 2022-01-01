Nachos in Seal Beach
Seal Beach restaurants that serve nachos
The Abbey
306 Main Street, Seal Beach
|Asian Nachos
|$16.75
Delicately fried wonton strips smothered with melted cheese and garlic ginger cream sauce, sweet chili sauce and green onions. Topped with chicken or tenderloin steak. (Al Pastor not available on this item)
|1/2 Abbey Nacho
|$12.50
Tortilla chips topped with black beans, cheese, tomato, guacamole, salsa and sour cream. Topped with chicken, beef, or al pastor.
Yucatan Grill
550 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach
|Super Nachos
|$12.95
Chips smothered with beans, cheese and ranchero sauce plus sour cream, guacamole and your choice of protein.
|Nachos
|$8.50
Chips smothered with beans, cheese and ranchero sauce.
Hangout Restaurant - Seal Beach
901 Ocean Ave, Seal Beach
|Nachos
|$12.99