Nachos in Seal Beach

Seal Beach restaurants
Seal Beach restaurants that serve nachos

The Abbey image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Abbey

306 Main Street, Seal Beach

Avg 4.5 (359 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Asian Nachos$16.75
Delicately fried wonton strips smothered with melted cheese and garlic ginger cream sauce, sweet chili sauce and green onions. Topped with chicken or tenderloin steak. (Al Pastor not available on this item)
1/2 Abbey Nacho$12.50
Tortilla chips topped with black beans, cheese, tomato, guacamole, salsa and sour cream. Topped with chicken, beef, or al pastor.
More about The Abbey
Item pic

GRILL

Yucatan Grill

550 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach

Avg 4.5 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Super Nachos$12.95
Chips smothered with beans, cheese and ranchero sauce plus sour cream, guacamole and your choice of protein.
Nachos$8.50
Chips smothered with beans, cheese and ranchero sauce.
More about Yucatan Grill
Hangout Restaurant - Seal Beach image

 

Hangout Restaurant - Seal Beach

901 Ocean Ave, Seal Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nachos$12.99
More about Hangout Restaurant - Seal Beach
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Glory Days Beachside Grill

620 Pacific Coast Highway, Seal Beach

Avg 3.7 (617 reviews)
Takeout
Macho Nachos$15.95
More about Glory Days Beachside Grill

