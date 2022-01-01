Burritos in Lower Queen Anne
Lower Queen Anne restaurants that serve burritos
More about Laredos Grill
Laredos Grill
555 Aloha st, Seattle
|Mariachi Burrito
|$18.99
Flour tortilla with rice, beans, pico, queso & crema. Topped with green, red or habanero cream sauce
More about The Sitting Room
TACOS • TAPAS
The Sitting Room
108 W Roy St, Seattle
|Burrito
|$10.00
*New bigger Burrito Size*Spanish Style Rice, Organic Black Refried Beans, Shredded Cheddar, Jack and Pepper Jack blend, House made Guacamole, Sour Cream, rolled in a flour tortilla. Salsa on the side. Choice of Meat.
Optional wet burrito - smothered in red enchilada sauce and melted cheese