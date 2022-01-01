Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Severna Park

Severna Park restaurants
Toast

Severna Park restaurants that serve french toast

The Breakfast Shoppe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Breakfast Shoppe

552 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$11.25
French Toast Triangles$8.75
Honey Nut French Toast$14.75
Park Tavern - Severna Park image

 

Park Tavern - Severna Park

580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Straw. French Toast$15.00
Crisp brioche, ricotta cream stuffing, stawberry sauce, sliced strawberries, whipped cream, powdered sugar
French Toast Bites$7.00
Tossed in cinnamon sugar with a side of fresh fruit.
Garry's Grill & Catering image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Garry's Grill & Catering

553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park

Avg 4.4 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
Berry French Toast$12.25
Cap N' Crunch coated French toast fried crispy and served with a house made mixed berry sauce
French Toast Sticks$5.25
Cap N' Crunch coated French toast sticks fried crispy and served with a house made mixed berry sauce.
Fabulous French Toast$10.75
Three thick slices of our fresh baked cinnamon swirl bread dipped in vanilla-cinnamon egg wash and served with sautéed bananas
