Grilled chicken salad in Shawnee

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Old Shawnee Pizza - Shawnee
6000 Rogers Rd., Shawnee
|GRILLED OR CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
|$0.00
Harvest Blend lettuce topped with red onion, diced egg, cherry tomato,
topped with an Italian cheese blend and finished off with chopped grilled or crispy
chicken and your favorite dressing.
Pegah's Family Restaurant
11005 Johnson Drive, Shawnee
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Salad mix, hard boiled egg, bacon tomato, cheddar jack