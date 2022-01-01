Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Shawnee

Shawnee restaurants
Shawnee restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Old Shawnee Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Old Shawnee Pizza - Shawnee

6000 Rogers Rd., Shawnee

Avg 4.8 (4349 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED OR CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$0.00
Harvest Blend lettuce topped with red onion, diced egg, cherry tomato,
topped with an Italian cheese blend and finished off with chopped grilled or crispy
chicken and your favorite dressing.
More about Old Shawnee Pizza - Shawnee
Consumer pic

 

Pegah's Family Restaurant

11005 Johnson Drive, Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Salad mix, hard boiled egg, bacon tomato, cheddar jack
More about Pegah's Family Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Pegah's Family Restaurant

5354 Roberts Street, Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Grilled Chicken Salad$15.99
Diced tomtoes, hard boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, crushed pecans, strawberries, raspberry vinaigrette
More about Pegah's Family Restaurant

