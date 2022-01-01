Lasagna in Shawnee
Shawnee restaurants that serve lasagna
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Old Shawnee Pizza
6000 Rogers Rd., Shawnee
|MOM’S LASAGNA
|$15.99
A large savory slice of our 4 layered homemade
lasagna baked in our classic meat sauce, topped
with sliced pepperoni and 3 cheese blend.
The Other Place
22730 Midland Drive, Shawnee
|Large Lasagna
|$15.00
An "OP” favorite for over 45 years. Our homemade recipe loaded with Italian meat sauce, ham, mushrooms, fresh ricotta and melted mozzarella.
|Small Lasagna
|$12.00
An "OP” favorite for over 45 years. Our homemade recipe loaded with Italian meat sauce, ham, mushrooms, fresh ricotta and melted mozzarella.