Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Shawnee

Go
Shawnee restaurants
Toast

Shawnee restaurants that serve lasagna

Old Shawnee Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Old Shawnee Pizza

6000 Rogers Rd., Shawnee

Avg 4.8 (4349 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MOM’S LASAGNA$15.99
A large savory slice of our 4 layered homemade
lasagna baked in our classic meat sauce, topped
with sliced pepperoni and 3 cheese blend.
More about Old Shawnee Pizza
Consumer pic

 

The Other Place

22730 Midland Drive, Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Lasagna$15.00
An "OP” favorite for over 45 years. Our homemade recipe loaded with Italian meat sauce, ham, mushrooms, fresh ricotta and melted mozzarella.
Small Lasagna$12.00
An "OP” favorite for over 45 years. Our homemade recipe loaded with Italian meat sauce, ham, mushrooms, fresh ricotta and melted mozzarella.
More about The Other Place

Browse other tasty dishes in Shawnee

Grilled Chicken

Corn Dogs

Carrot Cake

Reuben

Cake

Chai Lattes

Turkey Clubs

Spaghetti

Map

More near Shawnee to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston