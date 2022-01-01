Stew in Shelburne Falls
Hearty Eats
24 Bridge St., Shelburne Falls
|Red Lentil Stew
|$5.00
Red Lentil Stew topped with Cilantro Lime Sauce & Cilantro
INGREDIENTS: Organic*
RED LENTIL STEW: Red Lentils*, Onion*, Sweet Potato*, Carrot*, Tomato*, Chickpeas*, Rice Bran Oil, Sea Salt, Cumin*, Coriander*, Turmeric*, Cinnamon*, Ginger*, Cashews*, Bay leaf*, Cilantro*, Lemon*
CILANTRO LIME SAUCE: Olive Oil*, Pumpkin seeds*, Lime*, Scallions *, Cilantro*, Sea Salt