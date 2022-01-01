Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Shelbyville

Go
Shelbyville restaurants
Toast

Shelbyville restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Cagney’s Pizza King image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cagney's Pizza King

33 E Broadway St, Shelbyville

Avg 3.5 (43 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
14" Cheese Pizza$16.50
10" Cheese Pizza$10.95
7" Cheese Pizza$8.45
More about Cagney's Pizza King
Pudder's image

 

Pudder's

18 Public Square, Shelbyville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheese Pizza$5.00
More about Pudder's

Browse other tasty dishes in Shelbyville

Pancakes

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Nachos

Burritos

Quesadillas

Patty Melts

Map

More near Shelbyville to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Anderson

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston