Cake in Short Hills

Short Hills restaurants
Toast

Short Hills restaurants that serve cake

TasteBuddy image

 

TasteBuddy

515a Millburn Avenue, Short Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crumb Cake Muffin$3.75
Carrot Cake$4.25
Banana Cake Chocolate Ganache$4.50
More about TasteBuddy
Maine Lump Crab Cake image

 

Jack's Lobster Shack - Short Hills

504 milburn ave, short hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Maine Lump Crab Cake$16.00
delicious best seller crab cakes.lightly fried than finished in the oven. it has lots of crab meat and served on a homamde tomato salsa, topped with fresh basil aioli. you"ll love it!
Salmon cake sandwich$15.00
Homemade delicious salmon cake on a brioche bun with dill sauce & arugula.
Norwegian salmon cake new!$15.00
Grilled homemade Norwegian salmon cake with veggies. Topped with homemade Tartar sauce.
More about Jack's Lobster Shack - Short Hills

