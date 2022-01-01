Cake in Short Hills
Short Hills restaurants that serve cake
More about TasteBuddy
TasteBuddy
515a Millburn Avenue, Short Hills
|Crumb Cake Muffin
|$3.75
|Carrot Cake
|$4.25
|Banana Cake Chocolate Ganache
|$4.50
More about Jack's Lobster Shack - Short Hills
Jack's Lobster Shack - Short Hills
504 milburn ave, short hills
|Maine Lump Crab Cake
|$16.00
delicious best seller crab cakes.lightly fried than finished in the oven. it has lots of crab meat and served on a homamde tomato salsa, topped with fresh basil aioli. you"ll love it!
|Salmon cake sandwich
|$15.00
Homemade delicious salmon cake on a brioche bun with dill sauce & arugula.
|Norwegian salmon cake new!
|$15.00
Grilled homemade Norwegian salmon cake with veggies. Topped with homemade Tartar sauce.