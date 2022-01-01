Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Short Hills

Go
Short Hills restaurants
Toast

Short Hills restaurants that serve pies

TasteBuddy image

 

TasteBuddy

515a Millburn Avenue, Short Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Potato Onion Pie$6.25
Strawberry Shortcake Pie Jar$6.50
More about TasteBuddy
Item pic

 

Jack's Lobster Shack - Short Hills

504 milburn ave, short hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Homemade Whoopee Pie!$6.50
homemade chocolate cake filled with delicious marshmallow cream.
Little Pie Co. Seasonal Pie
little pie company from NYC is known for their famous pies. we got them for you.. it will satisfy your cravings after a great meal. recommended to be served warm.
More about Jack's Lobster Shack - Short Hills

Browse other tasty dishes in Short Hills

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Kale Caesar Salad

Burritos

Brisket

Cookies

Home Fries

Pudding

Turkey Burgers

Map

More near Short Hills to explore

Summit

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Union

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Maplewood

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Westfield

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1577 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (682 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston