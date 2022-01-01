Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lassi in Short Hills

Go
Short Hills restaurants
Toast

Short Hills restaurants that serve lassi

Item pic

 

TasteBuddy

515a Millburn Avenue, Short Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tropical Lassi
Tumeric | Mango | Pineapple | Greek Yogurt | Almond Milk
More about TasteBuddy
Item pic

 

Indian Xpress

40 Chatham Road., Short Hills

Avg 4.6 (199 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Lassi$4.50
A refreshing mango yogurt drink.
More about Indian Xpress

