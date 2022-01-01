Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Custard in Skokie

Skokie restaurants that serve custard

SANDWICHES

Kneads & Wants Artisan Bakery and Cafe

8042 Lincoln Ave, Skokie

Avg 4.7 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Lala's Butterscotch Custard Pie$26.95
A decadent butterscotch custard is the star of the show for this delicious pie. The rich flavors of brown sugar and caramel shine through. It's finished with luscious whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon.
Order online, by phone, or in person. Select your pickup time when ordering. Pies are only available for preorder pickup on Wednesday, 11/23 & Thursday, 11/24. We will have a very limited number of select pies available in our shop for sale the week of Thanksgiving. Preordering is highly encouraged.
Preorder Pickup
Wed 11/23 9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thu 11/24 7:00 am - 11:30 am
More about Kneads & Wants Artisan Bakery and Cafe
Ruby of Siam - Skokie image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Ruby of Siam - Skokie - 9420 Skokie Blvd

9420 Skokie Blvd, Skokie

Avg 4.4 (1623 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Custard w Coco Sticky$6.99
Thai bean custard with coconut sweet sticky rice with coconut glaze
More about Ruby of Siam - Skokie - 9420 Skokie Blvd

