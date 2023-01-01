Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Vegetable soup in
Skokie
/
Skokie
/
Vegetable Soup
Skokie restaurants that serve vegetable soup
SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Shallots Bistro
7016 Carpenter Rd, Skokie
Avg 3.5
(104 reviews)
Beef Vegetable Soup
$12.00
More about Shallots Bistro
Crunch.
8170 McCormick Blvd, Skokie
No reviews yet
Small Cream Of Zuchinni
$6.00
Large Cream Of Zuchinni
$11.00
More about Crunch.
Browse other tasty dishes in Skokie
Cake
Edamame
Waffles
Tacos
Salmon
Maki
Custard
Hummus
More near Skokie to explore
Evanston
Avg 4.2
(50 restaurants)
Glenview
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Winnetka
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Wilmette
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Park Ridge
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 3.9
(13 restaurants)
Northbrook
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Morton Grove
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Glencoe
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1586 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(296 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(317 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(356 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(660 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(599 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(288 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston