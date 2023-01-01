Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable soup in Skokie

Skokie restaurants
Skokie restaurants that serve vegetable soup

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Shallots Bistro

7016 Carpenter Rd, Skokie

Avg 3.5 (104 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Vegetable Soup$12.00
More about Shallots Bistro
Crunch. image

 

Crunch.

8170 McCormick Blvd, Skokie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Cream Of Zuchinni$6.00
Large Cream Of Zuchinni$11.00
More about Crunch.

