Cheeseburgers in Smyrna

US Cafe - Smyrna
4499 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna
|#1 - 1/4lb Cheeseburger
|$9.50
1/4lb Angus burger served on a sesame white bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, mustard, & onion with a side of fresh cut fries and a beverage
|#2 - 1/2lb Double Cheeseburger
|$11.25
Two 1/4lb Angus patties served on a sesame white bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, mustard, & onion with a side of fresh cut fries and a beverage
US Cafe Express - Spring Rd
2350 Spring Road, Smyrna
|#2 - 1/2lb Double Cheeseburger
|$11.25
Two 1/4lb Angus patties served on a sesame white bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, mustard, & onion with a side of crinkle cut fries and a beverage
|#1 - 1/4lb Cheeseburger
|$9.50
1/4lb Angus burger served on a sesame white bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, mustard, & onion with a side of crinkle cut fries (*not pictured) and a beverage