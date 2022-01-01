Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Smyrna

Smyrna restaurants
Smyrna restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Item pic

 

US Cafe - Smyrna

4499 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna

Takeout
#1 - 1/4lb Cheeseburger$9.50
1/4lb Angus burger served on a sesame white bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, mustard, & onion with a side of fresh cut fries and a beverage
#2 - 1/2lb Double Cheeseburger$11.25
Two 1/4lb Angus patties served on a sesame white bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, mustard, & onion with a side of fresh cut fries and a beverage
Item pic

 

US Cafe Express - Spring Rd

2350 Spring Road, Smyrna

Takeout
#2 - 1/2lb Double Cheeseburger$11.25
Two 1/4lb Angus patties served on a sesame white bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, mustard, & onion with a side of crinkle cut fries and a beverage
#1 - 1/4lb Cheeseburger$9.50
1/4lb Angus burger served on a sesame white bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, mustard, & onion with a side of crinkle cut fries (*not pictured) and a beverage
