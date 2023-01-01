Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in South Orange

South Orange restaurants
South Orange restaurants that serve lobsters

Miti Miti NJ

10 Sloan Street, South Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Quesadilla$18.00
Served with avocado and chipotle crema.
More about Miti Miti NJ
Bistro d'Azur

14 Academy Street, South Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Crepe$25.00
Lobster, leek, mushroom, chardonnay butter.
More about Bistro d'Azur

