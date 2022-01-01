South Portland sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in South Portland

BenReuben’s Knishery image

 

BenReuben’s Knishery

145 Ocean St, South Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
House Pickles$8.75
Fresh Deli Pickles
**Contains Allium**
CINNA-KNISH$5.50
Rotating Flavors
**Contains Gluten, Egg, Dairy**
SWEET POTATO$5.75
Prunes, Carrots, Cinnamon
**Contains Egg, Gluten**
Verbena image

 

Verbena

103 Ocean st., South Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Joe Chips$1.75
Choose Sea Salt, Jalepeno, Sweet Potato or Salt and Vinegar. Crunch em!
Brownie$2.50
Super dense and fudgy
Flattop Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Thinly Sliced and Cooked to Order on our Flat Top. with Green Apples, Cheddar Cheese and Curry Mayo
Amato's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Amato's

1108 Broadway, South Portland

Avg 3.4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Small Amato's Original Italian Sandwich$5.35
ham, cheese, all the veggies
Large All Natural Turkey Italian$9.95
built with all-natural turkey
Half Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese$6.95
meat = ham + pepperoni
OR
veggie = spinach + broccoli
-- served with a marinara dipping sauce
Amato's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Amato's

364 Maine Mall Road, South Portland

Avg 3.4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
