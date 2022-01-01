South Portland sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in South Portland
More about BenReuben’s Knishery
BenReuben’s Knishery
145 Ocean St, South Portland
|Popular items
|House Pickles
|$8.75
Fresh Deli Pickles
**Contains Allium**
|CINNA-KNISH
|$5.50
Rotating Flavors
**Contains Gluten, Egg, Dairy**
|SWEET POTATO
|$5.75
Prunes, Carrots, Cinnamon
**Contains Egg, Gluten**
More about Verbena
Verbena
103 Ocean st., South Portland
|Popular items
|Joe Chips
|$1.75
Choose Sea Salt, Jalepeno, Sweet Potato or Salt and Vinegar. Crunch em!
|Brownie
|$2.50
Super dense and fudgy
|Flattop Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Thinly Sliced and Cooked to Order on our Flat Top. with Green Apples, Cheddar Cheese and Curry Mayo
More about Amato's
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Amato's
1108 Broadway, South Portland
|Popular items
|Small Amato's Original Italian Sandwich
|$5.35
ham, cheese, all the veggies
|Large All Natural Turkey Italian
|$9.95
built with all-natural turkey
|Half Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese
|$6.95
meat = ham + pepperoni
OR
veggie = spinach + broccoli
-- served with a marinara dipping sauce