Brisket in South Portland
South Portland restaurants that serve brisket
BenReuben’s Knishery
145 Ocean St, South Portland
|1/4 Brisket
|$60.00
ORDERS CAN ONLY BE PLACED SUN-TUE FOR PICKUP THE FOLLOWING FRIDAY BETWEEN 2PM-5PM
Price includes up to Two Sides and a Sauce of Your Choice!
|1/2 Braised Brisket
|$120.00
Price Includes up to Two Sides and a Sauce of Your Choice!
Recommended Serving - 8
|1/4 Braised Brisket
|$60.00
Price Includes up to Two Sides and a Sauce of Your Choice!
Recommended Serving - 4
Moe's Original BBQ
209A Western Avenue, South Portland
|Smoked Angus Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$16.00
Hot, smoked Angus Beef Brisket, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
|Smoked Angus Beef Brisket Platter
|$17.00
Hot, smoked Angus Beef Brisket, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles