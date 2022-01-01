Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in South Portland

Go
South Portland restaurants
Toast

South Portland restaurants that serve brisket

BenReuben’s Knishery image

 

BenReuben’s Knishery

145 Ocean St, South Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1/4 Brisket$60.00
ORDERS CAN ONLY BE PLACED SUN-TUE FOR PICKUP THE FOLLOWING FRIDAY BETWEEN 2PM-5PM
Price includes up to Two Sides and a Sauce of Your Choice!
1/2 Braised Brisket$120.00
Price Includes up to Two Sides and a Sauce of Your Choice!
Recommended Serving - 8
1/4 Braised Brisket$60.00
Price Includes up to Two Sides and a Sauce of Your Choice!
Recommended Serving - 4
More about BenReuben’s Knishery
Moe's Original BBQ image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

209A Western Avenue, South Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Angus Beef Brisket Sandwich$16.00
Hot, smoked Angus Beef Brisket, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Angus Beef Brisket Platter$17.00
Hot, smoked Angus Beef Brisket, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Moe's Original BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in South Portland

Curry Chicken

Salmon

Chicken Parmesan

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

Cake

Grilled Chicken

Quiche

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near South Portland to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Biddeford

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Scarborough

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Kennebunkport

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Kennebunk

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Saco

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston