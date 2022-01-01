Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in South Windsor

South Windsor restaurants that serve lasagna

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Oakland Pizza Co.

289 Oakland Road, South Windsor

Avg 4.7 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna with Cheese$16.00
Classic lasagna. Marinara, mozzarella, ricotta, stacked with egg noodles.
Half Cheese Lasagna & Salad$12.99
Half brick of our classic cheese lasagna with grandmas recipe. Comes with a side salad.
Lasagna with Meatsauce$18.00
Meat sauce braised in red wine, arugula pesto ricotta, topped with cheese
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buckland Grill & Pizza

465 Buckland Rd, South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Mommas Lasagna$19.95
Ground beef, sausage, ricotta, and house-made marinara. Served with soup or salad
joe pizza - South Windsor

855 Sullivan Ave, South Windsor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ft Vegetable Lasagna$130.00
FT Meat Lasagna$135.00
Meat Lasagna$20.00
Egg noodles layered with seasoned beef & Italian sausage, baked with our signature marinara sauce and ricotta topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a soup or salad.
