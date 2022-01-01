Lasagna in South Windsor
South Windsor restaurants that serve lasagna
More about Oakland Pizza Co.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Oakland Pizza Co.
289 Oakland Road, South Windsor
|Lasagna with Cheese
|$16.00
Classic lasagna. Marinara, mozzarella, ricotta, stacked with egg noodles.
|Half Cheese Lasagna & Salad
|$12.99
Half brick of our classic cheese lasagna with grandmas recipe. Comes with a side salad.
|Lasagna with Meatsauce
|$18.00
Meat sauce braised in red wine, arugula pesto ricotta, topped with cheese
More about Buckland Grill & Pizza
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Buckland Grill & Pizza
465 Buckland Rd, South Windsor
|Mommas Lasagna
|$19.95
Ground beef, sausage, ricotta, and house-made marinara. Served with soup or salad
More about joe pizza - South Windsor
joe pizza - South Windsor
855 Sullivan Ave, South Windsor
|Ft Vegetable Lasagna
|$130.00
|FT Meat Lasagna
|$135.00
|Meat Lasagna
|$20.00
Egg noodles layered with seasoned beef & Italian sausage, baked with our signature marinara sauce and ricotta topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a soup or salad.