Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Southfield

Go
Southfield restaurants
Toast

Southfield restaurants that serve hot chocolate

The Original Pancake House image

FRENCH FRIES

The Original Pancake House - Southfield

19355 W 10 Mile Rd, Southfield

Avg 4.2 (354 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.15
More about The Original Pancake House - Southfield
Restaurant banner

 

The Jagged Fork - Lathrup Village

28601 Southfield Rd, Lathrup Village

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.50
More about The Jagged Fork - Lathrup Village

Browse other tasty dishes in Southfield

Cake

Chicken Noodles

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Garden Salad

Waffles

Coleslaw

Map

More near Southfield to explore

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (4 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (922 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (260 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston