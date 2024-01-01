Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Belgian waffles in Southington

Southington restaurants that serve belgian waffles

Ellie's Farmhouse-Southington

461 Queen Street, Southington

BELGIAN WAFFLE$9.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kizl's Restaurant

2014 West St, SOUTHINGTON

Avg 4.3 (770 reviews)
Belgian Waffle$6.95
