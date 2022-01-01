Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spokane salad spots you'll love

Spokane restaurants
Must-try salad spots in Spokane

LoKey Cafe

903 W Riverside Ave, Suite 102, Spokane

TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caramel Marvel
Caramel latte with a hint of cardamom.
The Girl Scout
Spring means Girl Scout cookies! How about a box of Thin Mints?
Rose Hill
A lovely spring latte with rose, lavender, vanilla, and a fresh lemon peel. Just like walking through Rose Hill on a sunny day.
More about LoKey Cafe
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Selkirk Pizza & Tap House

12424 N Division St, Spokane

Avg 3.7 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
LG Fat Daddy
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, linguica, mushrooms, olives and tomatoes.
LG Alpine
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, tomatoes, green peppers and red onions.
Side House Salad$4.00
Chopped romaine with cucumbers, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Selkirk Pizza & Tap House
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Barrel Steak & Seafood House

6404 N Wall St, Spokane

Avg 4.5 (870 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Barrel Steak & Seafood House

