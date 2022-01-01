Enchiladas in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve enchiladas
Killen's Texas Barbeque Woodlands
8800 Six Pines Dr, Shenandoah
|BBQ Enchiladas
|$15.95
There are three Enchiladas served with Rice and Beans
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$15.95
Chicking Out
23227 Gosling Rd, Spring
|Enchiladas Chickingout
|$10.99
Try our delicious enchiladas. Three enchiladas with cheese, rice and beans. Simply delicious!
Sweet Paris
9595 Six Pines Dr. Ste 450, The Woodlands
|Chicken Enchilada
|$11.50
grilled chicken, refried beans, topped with crema, queso fresco, cilantro, & chipotle sauce
La Cocina de Roberto
3126 Sawdust Rd, Spring
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$10.99
Shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo salsa, melted cheese, and sour cream. Served with a side of rice and refried beans
|Kids Cheese Enchiladas
|$5.99
All plates come with a soft drink or agua fresca, and your choice of rice and beans or French fries.
La Cocina De Roberto
26817 Interstate 45, Spring
|Kids Cheese Enchiladas
|$6.99
All plates come with a soft drink or agua fresca, and your choice of rice and beans or French fries.
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$10.99
Shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo salsa, melted cheese, and sour cream. Served with a side of rice and refried beans
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - The Woodlands
8865 Six Pines Drive, Shenandoah
|Beef Enchiladas
|$18.00
Fresh corn tortillas rolled with seasoned lean ground beef (ground fresh daily in our kitchen), onion, tomato, bell pepper and garlic
|Classic Cheese Enchiladas
|$16.00
Fresh corn tortillas rolled with sharp cheddar and American cheeses, homemade chile gravy
|Classic Chicken Enchiladas
|$18.00
Fresh corn tortillas rolled with hand-pulled chicken, sharp cheddar and American cheeses, homemade chile gravy