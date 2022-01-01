Nachos in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve nachos
More about Grab N Go Tacos
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS
Grab N Go Tacos
7826 Louetta Rd, Spring
|Deluxe Taco Platter (6)
|$11.99
Traditional street tacos served with your choice of meat and topped with fresh avocados, queso fresco, sour cream, onions, & cilantro on mini corn tortillas.
Meat choice can be selected for every 3 tacos in your platter
|California Burrito
|$7.99
Your choice of meat, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Pepe's Fajita Taco
|$3.25
Your choice of meat, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, & shredded cheese on a soft flour tortilla.
More about Chicking Out
Chicking Out
23227 Gosling Rd, Spring
|8 Pc Family Pack
|$22.99
8 Piece of Grilled Chicken. Choose one of our delicious, signature marinades.
Two of your favorite sides, two biscuits and salsa included. Serves 3-4 people.
|Chicken Burrito
|$6.99
A large flour tortilla filled with chicken, rice, refried beans and mozzarella cheese.
|Chicken Nachos
|$8.49
Try our delicious Chicken Nachos, with queso dip, refried beans and our traditional marinated chicken.