Burritos in Springfield

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
La Taqueria DC
7420 Fullerton Rd, springfield
|Burrito San Jose
|$14.50
One Big burrito stuffed with our homemade chorizo, grilled chicken, beans and rice. Topped with queso sauce and pico de gallo
|Fajita Burrito
|$13.50
Grilled chicken or beef with grilled onions, peppers, beans, rice, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.
|Burrito Asado
|$17.50
Grilled burrito stuffed with carnitas, chicken, beef, beans, rice and pico de gallo and topped with our famous cheese