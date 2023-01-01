Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants that serve burritos

La Taqueria DC image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

La Taqueria DC

7420 Fullerton Rd, springfield

Avg 4.5 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito San Jose$14.50
One Big burrito stuffed with our homemade chorizo, grilled chicken, beans and rice. Topped with queso sauce and pico de gallo
Fajita Burrito$13.50
Grilled chicken or beef with grilled onions, peppers, beans, rice, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.
Burrito Asado$17.50
Grilled burrito stuffed with carnitas, chicken, beef, beans, rice and pico de gallo and topped with our famous cheese
More about La Taqueria DC
Anita's New Mexican Style Mexican Food - North Springfield - Springfield

8015 Braddock Rd, North Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Burrito$8.95
Flour Tortilla w/ your choice of filling and Cheese. Basket, Platter, and Dinner Options
More about Anita's New Mexican Style Mexican Food - North Springfield - Springfield

