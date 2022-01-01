Steamboat Springs salad spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try salad spots in Steamboat Springs

Skull Creek Greek image

SALADS • GYROS

Skull Creek Greek

635 Lincoln Ave Unit H, Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.6 (456 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro$8.95
Gyro wrapped in a grilled pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and choice of tzatziki.
Hades (Spicy)$9.95
Shawarma chicken, lettuce, grilled serranos, grilled peppers and onions, feta, harissa aioli and sriracha. Wrapped in a grilled pita.
Hermes Philly$9.95
Gyro, provolone, grilled onions and red peppers, lettuce and garlic black pepper aioli. Wrapped in a grilled pita.
More about Skull Creek Greek
Blue Sage Pizza image

 

Blue Sage Pizza

685 marketplace plz. c-8, Steamboat Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons. Choose additional toppings for $1 each.
10” Thin Crust$6.00
Our 10” Small is a personal size for 1 adult. Thin Crust is cooked till it’s crispy with no hand rolled edge.
10” Gluten Free$8.00
Our gluten free pizza comes on a cauliflower crust, and is only available in a personal size. Choose one of our specialty pies, or create your own from our list of toppings.
More about Blue Sage Pizza
Apres Burger Bistro image

 

Apres Burger Bistro

2500 Village Drive, Steamboat Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cali$17.00
1/2 lb. Certified Angus Beef cooked medium, aged cheddar cheese,
avocado, arugula, tomato,
pickled red onion, pesto aioli on an artisan roll with fresh cut french fries unless alterations are made below. If no changes are needed, you don't need to click any of the buttons below. Just add to cart.
Power Salad$16.00
baby kale, spinach, arugula,
shaved Brussels sprouts, baby
beets, toasted pepitas, whipped
goat cheese, avocado, house made
champagne shallot vinaigrette served on the side, unless alterations are made below.
The Bomb$17.00
1/2 lb. Certified Angus Beef cooked medium, habanero pepper jack cheese,
pecan smoked bacon, lettuce,
tomato, chipotle mayo on an artisan roll with fresh cut french fries unless alterations are made below. If no changes are needed, you don't need to click any of the buttons below. Just add to cart.
More about Apres Burger Bistro
Yampa Sandwich Co. image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Yampa Sandwich Co.

635 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Spring

Avg 4.4 (216 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BYO Turkey
Build your own turkey sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
Yampa Cobb Salad$11.49
Chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola, served on a bed of field greens with buttermilk ranch dressing
Dolomite$11.49
Prosciutto, genoa salami, sharp provolone, sweet roasted red peppers, red onion, romaine lettuce, red wine vinaigrette
More about Yampa Sandwich Co.

