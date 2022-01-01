Steamboat Springs salad spots you'll love
SALADS • GYROS
Skull Creek Greek
635 Lincoln Ave Unit H, Steamboat Springs
|Gyro
|$8.95
Gyro wrapped in a grilled pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and choice of tzatziki.
|Hades (Spicy)
|$9.95
Shawarma chicken, lettuce, grilled serranos, grilled peppers and onions, feta, harissa aioli and sriracha. Wrapped in a grilled pita.
|Hermes Philly
|$9.95
Gyro, provolone, grilled onions and red peppers, lettuce and garlic black pepper aioli. Wrapped in a grilled pita.
Blue Sage Pizza
685 marketplace plz. c-8, Steamboat Spring
|Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons. Choose additional toppings for $1 each.
|10” Thin Crust
|$6.00
Our 10” Small is a personal size for 1 adult. Thin Crust is cooked till it’s crispy with no hand rolled edge.
|10” Gluten Free
|$8.00
Our gluten free pizza comes on a cauliflower crust, and is only available in a personal size. Choose one of our specialty pies, or create your own from our list of toppings.
Apres Burger Bistro
2500 Village Drive, Steamboat Spring
|Cali
|$17.00
1/2 lb. Certified Angus Beef cooked medium, aged cheddar cheese,
avocado, arugula, tomato,
pickled red onion, pesto aioli on an artisan roll with fresh cut french fries unless alterations are made below. If no changes are needed, you don't need to click any of the buttons below. Just add to cart.
|Power Salad
|$16.00
baby kale, spinach, arugula,
shaved Brussels sprouts, baby
beets, toasted pepitas, whipped
goat cheese, avocado, house made
champagne shallot vinaigrette served on the side, unless alterations are made below.
|The Bomb
|$17.00
1/2 lb. Certified Angus Beef cooked medium, habanero pepper jack cheese,
pecan smoked bacon, lettuce,
tomato, chipotle mayo on an artisan roll with fresh cut french fries unless alterations are made below. If no changes are needed, you don't need to click any of the buttons below. Just add to cart.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Yampa Sandwich Co.
635 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Spring
|BYO Turkey
Build your own turkey sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
|Yampa Cobb Salad
|$11.49
Chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola, served on a bed of field greens with buttermilk ranch dressing
|Dolomite
|$11.49
Prosciutto, genoa salami, sharp provolone, sweet roasted red peppers, red onion, romaine lettuce, red wine vinaigrette