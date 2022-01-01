Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Sterling Heights

Sterling Heights restaurants
Sterling Heights restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

La Saj Lebanese Bistro

13776 southcove Dr, Sterling Heights

Avg 4.7 (2887 reviews)
Takeout
Saji Diced Chicken Salad$12.99
Chicken breast · carrots · celery · vine-ripe tomatoes · onions · Saji creamy garlic vinaigrette Vince’s Style – pepperoncini’s · jalapeno’s +1.00
More about La Saj Lebanese Bistro
Shawarma Stop image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Shawarma Stop

13903 19 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights

Avg 4.4 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Greek Salad$7.99
More about Shawarma Stop
Item pic

 

Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

44899 Mound Road, Sterling Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chillin Chicken Salad$9.95
Mixed greens // Grilled Chicken // Monterrey Jack and Cheddar Cheeses // Grape Tomatoes // Cucumbers // Croutons
More about Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

