Chicken tenders in Sterling Heights

Sterling Heights restaurants
Sterling Heights restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

La Saj Lebanese Bistro

13776 southcove Dr, Sterling Heights

Avg 4.7 (2887 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.99
Chicken Tenders$14.99
More about La Saj Lebanese Bistro
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Nona's Pizza and Catering

38389 Dodge Park Rd, Sterling Heights

Avg 4.8 (617 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$6.99
Chicken Tenders Dinner$10.99
More about Nona's Pizza and Catering
Shawarma Stop image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Shawarma Stop

13903 19 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights

Avg 4.4 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders
Served with homemade ranch.
Kids Chicken Strips$5.99
More about Shawarma Stop
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Snob

34720 Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights

Avg 4.5 (5708 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
3pc Beyond Chicken Tenders Meal Deal$8.99
Includes 3 plant-based chicken tenders, a side of fries OR veggies & a 22oz Pepsi fountain drink.
7pc Beyond Chicken Tenders$13.79
Beyond Chicken Tenders are made of simple, plant-based ingredients with no GMOs, cholesterol, antibiotics or hormones, and yes, they're delicious!
9pc Beyond Chicken Tenders$17.49
Beyond Chicken Tenders are made of simple, plant-based ingredients with no GMOs, cholesterol, antibiotics or hormones, and yes, they're delicious!
More about Wing Snob

