Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Stow

Go
Stow restaurants
Toast

Stow restaurants that serve pies

Nan's Catering image

 

Nan's Catering

271 Great Road, STOW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mud Pie$25.00
More about Nan's Catering
Item pic

CHICKEN

Nan's Rustic Kitchen and Market

271 Great Rd, Stow

Avg 4.7 (148 reviews)
Takeout
Massachusetts Mud Pie$5.95
Our version of the southern classic with deep chocolate cake, crushed chocolate cookies, belgian chocolate and espresso powder and sweet whipped cream
More about Nan's Rustic Kitchen and Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Stow

Chicken Sandwiches

Flank Steaks

Salmon

Green Beans

Garden Salad

Map

More near Stow to explore

Marlborough

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Framingham

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Acton

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Maynard

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Wayland

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston