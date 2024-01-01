Waffles in Stow
Nan's Rustic Kitchen & Market
271 Great Rd, Stow
|Chicken & Waffles (New)
|$12.95
Ancient grain waffles with crispy chicken tenders, real maple syrup, hot honey and sweet cream butter
|Amaranth Waffles & Strawberries (New)
|$10.95
Ancient Grain Waffles, minted strawberry salsa, sweet cream butter, berry sauce, Maple syrup
Stow Cafe Breakfast & Lunch
118 Great Rd, Stow
|Waffle Goodies
|$10.99
Topped with your choice of Strawberries, Blueberreis, Chocolate Chips, or Bananas. Add Bacon, Sausage, or Homefries for $3.00
|Bella's Waffle
|$11.99
Loaded with nutella, strawberries, bannana's and whipped cream