Waffles in Stow

Stow restaurants
Stow restaurants that serve waffles

CHICKEN

Nan's Rustic Kitchen & Market

271 Great Rd, Stow

Avg 4.7 (148 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffles (New)$12.95
Ancient grain waffles with crispy chicken tenders, real maple syrup, hot honey and sweet cream butter
Amaranth Waffles & Strawberries (New)$10.95
Ancient Grain Waffles, minted strawberry salsa, sweet cream butter, berry sauce, Maple syrup
Amaranth Waffles & Strawberries (New!)$24.95
Ancient Grain Waffles, minted strawberry salsa, sweet cream butter, berry sauce, Maple syrup
More about Nan's Rustic Kitchen & Market
Stow Cafe Breakfast & Lunch

118 Great Rd, Stow

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle Goodies$10.99
Topped with your choice of Strawberries, Blueberreis, Chocolate Chips, or Bananas. Add Bacon, Sausage, or Homefries for $3.00
Bella's Waffle$11.99
Loaded with nutella, strawberries, bannana's and whipped cream
More about Stow Cafe Breakfast & Lunch

