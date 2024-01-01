Chicken salad in Stratham
Stratham restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Cafe Services - 319 - Timberland
Cafe Services - 319 - Timberland
200 Domain Drive, Stratham
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.79
House-made Chicken Salad served on the Bread of your choice.
|Chipotle Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.99
Shredded Chicken Breast mixed with Chipotle Pepper Sauce served on a Bulkie Roll with Avocado Pulp, Lettuce, Tomato and Cilantro
|Curried Chicken Salad on Grilled Naan Bread
|$8.49
Diced Chicken with Apples, Craisins, Cashews, and Celery in a creamy Curry Sauce, served on grilled Naan Bread.
More about GINGER FOX
GINGER FOX
100 Portsmouth Avenue, Stratham
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Our house made chicken salad is made with humanely raised, hormone free roasted chicken, dijon aioli, minced white onion and celery, chopped parsley, and seasoned with salt and pepper. Served on freshly baked focaccia with lettuce, red onion, and tomato.
|Grab N' Go Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
chicken salad + local greens served on a housemade focaccia