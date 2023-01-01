Croissants in Stratham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 319 - Timberland

200 Domain Drive, Stratham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Open Faced Tuna Melt on Croissant$8.99
A fresh Croissant, split open, topped with Tuna Salad, sliced Tomato and Cheddar Cheese, then quickly broiled in the oven.
egg salad with bacon lettuce and tomato on a croissant$8.29
Turkey BLT with Avocado on Croissant$8.99
Hand-carved Boar's Head Turkey Breast, crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Avocado with Herbed Mayo on a hot and flaky Croissant.
More about Cafe Services - 319 - Timberland
Banner pic

 

GINGER FOX

100 Portsmouth Avenue, Stratham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Butter Croissant$5.00
More about GINGER FOX

