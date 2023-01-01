Croissants in Stratham
Stratham restaurants that serve croissants
More about Cafe Services - 319 - Timberland
Cafe Services - 319 - Timberland
200 Domain Drive, Stratham
|Open Faced Tuna Melt on Croissant
|$8.99
A fresh Croissant, split open, topped with Tuna Salad, sliced Tomato and Cheddar Cheese, then quickly broiled in the oven.
|egg salad with bacon lettuce and tomato on a croissant
|$8.29
|Turkey BLT with Avocado on Croissant
|$8.99
Hand-carved Boar's Head Turkey Breast, crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Avocado with Herbed Mayo on a hot and flaky Croissant.