Roast beef sandwiches in Stratham

Cafe Services - 319 - Timberland
200 Domain Drive, Stratham
|North Shore Roast Beef Sandwich
|$9.29
Classic North Shore "3-way"... an Onion Roll piled high with shaved Boar's Head Roast Beef, a slice of American Cheese, Mayo and James River BBQ Sauce.
GINGER FOX
100 Portsmouth Avenue, Stratham
|Roast Beef Sandwich
|$16.00
House slow roasted grass fed beef, caramelized onion puree, cornichon, organic arugula, pastured raw white cheddar*, horseradish crema, served on house-made focaccia. Gluten-friendly
available. Contains dairy, gluten.