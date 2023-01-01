Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Studio City

Go
Studio City restaurants
Toast

Studio City restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

 

SusieCakes - Studio City

13029 Ventura Blvd, Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Cheesecake 8-inch$45.95
Rich cheesecake filling topped with lemon curd, baked on our graham cracker crust. On the menu until 4/9.
Pumpkin Cheesecake$45.95
Rich cheesecake filling accented with pumpkin, baked on our graham cracker crust. Order by November 22nd!
More about SusieCakes - Studio City
Vitello's Restaurant image

 

Vitello's Restaurant

4349 Tujunga Ave, Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesecake$10.00
Mixed berries, whipped cream
More about Vitello's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Prince Street Pizza - Studio City - 12067 Ventura Pl

12067 Ventura Pl, Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NY Cheesecake (actually made in NY).$7.00
Creamy Cheesecake with a graham cracker crust
More about Prince Street Pizza - Studio City - 12067 Ventura Pl
Item pic

 

Uncle Paulies Deli - Studio City - 3990 Vantage Avenue

3990 Vantage Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesecake$9.00
Eastside Cheesecake New York Style Cheesecake
More about Uncle Paulies Deli - Studio City - 3990 Vantage Avenue
Item pic

 

Spice Season

11402 Ventura Blvd., Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Matcha Cheesecake$7.00
Mango Cheesecake$7.00
More about Spice Season

Browse other tasty dishes in Studio City

Salmon Rolls

Tuna Rolls

Salmon

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Studio City to explore

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Map

More near Studio City to explore

West Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1178 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (972 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1252 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (730 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (163 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (520 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston