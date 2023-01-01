Cheesecake in Studio City
Studio City restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about SusieCakes - Studio City
SusieCakes - Studio City
13029 Ventura Blvd, Studio City
|Lemon Cheesecake 8-inch
|$45.95
Rich cheesecake filling topped with lemon curd, baked on our graham cracker crust. On the menu until 4/9.
|Pumpkin Cheesecake
|$45.95
Rich cheesecake filling accented with pumpkin, baked on our graham cracker crust. Order by November 22nd!
More about Vitello's Restaurant
Vitello's Restaurant
4349 Tujunga Ave, Studio City
|Cheesecake
|$10.00
Mixed berries, whipped cream
More about Prince Street Pizza - Studio City - 12067 Ventura Pl
Prince Street Pizza - Studio City - 12067 Ventura Pl
12067 Ventura Pl, Studio City
|NY Cheesecake (actually made in NY).
|$7.00
Creamy Cheesecake with a graham cracker crust
More about Uncle Paulies Deli - Studio City - 3990 Vantage Avenue
Uncle Paulies Deli - Studio City - 3990 Vantage Avenue
3990 Vantage Avenue, Los Angeles
|Cheesecake
|$9.00
Eastside Cheesecake New York Style Cheesecake